Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Will Get Bonuses For Halo Infinite Multiplayer

We are in the final stretch for one of the most anticipated games of the new generation of consoles, Halo Infinite, to land to be able to internalize ourselves with its world, history and of course multiplayer. As is known, the multiplayer section of Halo is free, but Microsoft wanted to reward Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers by giving them monthly in-game bonuses.

Through Xbox Wire, it has been confirmed and detailed through the publication of the games that will arrive in December on Xbox Game Pass, that subscribers to the Premium service will have some bonuses in multiplayer. Some of them will be four double XP boosts, four challenge exchanges for the Battle Pass, and an exclusive ‘Pass Tense’ skin for the Assault Rifle.

You can now pre-install the Halo Infinite campaign

Regarding this good news for all members, Microsoft has commented the following (translated): “This is an incredible time because we are excited to reveal that Ultimate members will be able to earn monthly bonuses for Halo Infinite multiplayer, beginning with the first pack on December 8th. Be sure to claim this and more in the Perks Gallery on your Xbox console, the Xbox app on Windows PC, and the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Interesting incentives and bonuses that players of the title will have, since subscribers will be able to obtain this and much more completely free. Although it has not been specified what rewards the following months will have, these are expected to be appearances regarding costumes, weapons and some bonuses in the battle pass, in order to speed up the level increase a bit more. There are only days until Halo Infinite launches globally for all Xbox consoles on December 8.

