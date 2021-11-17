Multiple titles come and go on Microsoft’s subscription service.
In recent years we have seen how video game companies have opted for innovation in their brands, thereby giving rise to all kinds of advances. However, one of the most mediatic and popular is Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s paid subscription service through which we can access a wide library of games from this company and many others, which they add titles little by little.
This is something that changes every month, so that some games enter the catalog while others leave, giving this reason that there is a greater interest in them and that, at a certain point, some players even acquire a title that has left the library, this being, in part, the business that handles the Xbox Game Pass.
However, I am not here to talk about how the Xbox Game Pass works, but rather about this monthly movement that happens in the same, so that you can see the titles that arrive and leave the subscription service in the second half of November 2021.
These are all the titles that come out and are added from Xbox Game Pass
It must be said that these titles they will arrive on different dates, the same way that some will do it on PC, others on Xbox and others in the cloud. Likewise, the alliance with EA Play has made several games from this company join the Xbox Game Pass. Therefore, keep reading to discover the complete list of these games:
Games coming to Xbox Game Pass
- Dead Space: through the cloud.
- Dragon Age: Origins – Through the Cloud.
Via cloud, Xbox, and PC on November 18:
- Exo one
- Fae Tactics
- My Friend Pedro
- Undungeon
Via cloud, Xbox and PC on November 23
- Deeeer Simulator
- Deadly Shell
Via cloud, Xbox and PC on November 30
Games coming out of Xbox Game Pass
They leave on November 30
- Call of the sea
- FIFA 19
- Football Manager 2021
- Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition
- Haven
- Hello neighbor
- Morkredd
- Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
They leave on December 8
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
All this being said, do not miss the opportunity to get all these titles, in the same way that if you are interested in those that come out of Xbox Game Pass, take the opportunity to give them reeds before they do.
