Just released in December, Xbox has announced the list of the Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in the First Half of December. A very special month for the house, as it opens Halo Infinite, the new installment of the most acclaimed Xbox series, and it does so directly on Xbox Game Pass, where you can play its campaign mode at no additional cost. The multiplayer section has been It was released independently as a free to play game.

Total there are twelve games that join Xbox Game Pass in the first half of December, games for all tastes and audiences. This month games like Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lawn Moving Simulator, Stardew Valley, Archvale, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Aliens Fire Team Elite and, of course, Halo Infinite, headliner of this first wave of play in the final stretch of the year.

Among us

It is a multiplayer social deduction video game with elements of strategy, developed and distributed by InnerSloth. The dynamic is centered on a group of maximum 10 players who take control of the members of a spaceshipAmong them there will be two types of characters, crewmates and impostors (or impostor). The gameplay features a top isometric view with 2D graphics.

Final Fantasy XIII-2

It is an action-adventure RPG, developed and distributed by Square Enix. It is the direct sequel to Final Fantasy XIII. The story unfolds after Gran Paals was saved by Lightning, the survivors have created a group called NORA guided by Snow and Serah, thanks to this a new town is generated in Great Paals called New Bodhum.

Stardew valley

It is a 2D farm simulation video game developed by ConcernedApe and distributed by Chucklefish Games. The story centers on a boy who is tired of working in officesSo he decides to go to his grandfather’s farm, which is abandoned, so he will have the objective of recovering everything that was lost by re-establishing the establishments and crops.

Halo Infinite

It’s a action shooter developed by 343 Industries and distributed by Xbox Game Studios. This installment not only bets on a very intense campaign mode, we also find a mode multiplayer (free) that has been reimagined. This mode has seasonal updates that enhance the game experience and add new content in the form of unique events, more maps and new game modes.

Archvale

It is an action-adventure RPG developed by idoz & phops and distributed by Humble Games. The King managed to make his evil ends in the world of Archvale, thus creating much chaos to overshadow the peace of darkness. As the only warrior capable of stopping the specters of evil, you must face a variety of creatures to restore the goodness of Archvale.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

It is an action-adventure video game developed by Omega Force and distributed by Bandai Namco Entertainment. This installment has new elements that are not in the previous games, such as new attack combos, designs, improved graphics and some very interesting secrets that are seen during the story.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

It is a multiplayer shooter developed and distributed by Cold Iron Studios. The story begins 23 after the events of the Alien movie trilogy, where we control a Colonial Marine who are part of the team of the USS Endeavor spaceship, which are responsible for responding to distress calls in the galaxy.

As always, a great mix of proposals of all genres and for all ages that satisfy fans of the party games, simulation games, fighting, RPG or shooters. They can be enjoyed both on Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices through the cloud.

With the launch of Halo Infinite, the year ends in terms of important Xbox launches, but in mid-December, as usual, there will be a new batch of games for Xbox Game Pass that end up closing 2021 in style. We will see in a couple of weeks what titles Microsoft has prepared for its monthly subscription service that is now included in Spain together with the Xbox All Access promotion that Allows you to pay in installments for an Xbox Series X | S console together with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a small monthly fee.