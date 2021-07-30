Movistar has announced an agreement with Microsoft to offer Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to his clients. With this service, they will be able to enjoy a large catalog of games from anywhere thanks to the aforementioned service and the benefits of the 5G network that the operator is currently deploying.

Movistar is the first telecommunications company in Spain to reach an agreement of these characteristics with Microsoft. As a result of this alliance, the clients of Movistar Fusion and Mobile-only Contract can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right now from this link for a cost of 12.99 euros per month without any kind of permanence.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service for Movistar customers will allow you to play in the cloud on Windows and Mac computers, mobile phones or tablets. Customers who contract this service through the operator will receive an extra 20 GB of data for their mobile line and, in addition, they will be able to enjoy a completely free trial month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Movistar customers

Subscribers will have more than 120 high-quality games available to them. The service includes what is known as “Play Day One with Xbox Game Pass.” It is about the possibility of accessing titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks and other developers on the same day of their launch.

This move by Movistar and Microsoft does nothing more than boost gaming experiences in the cloud. Thanks to improvements in connectivity, these services allow you to enjoy high-level video games without having a compatible PC or console

Novelty Now you can play wherever and whenever you want with it #XboxGamePass and Movistar: more than 150 great Xbox games, 20GB free every month and the best Movistar connection so that nothing stops you. – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) July 30, 2021

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, in addition to offering its extensive catalog of games, which ranges from Microsoft Flight Simulator until Osmo, GTA V, Forza Horizon 4, Battlefield Y FIFA, comes with Xbox Live Gold, which allows users to join a community of gamers on the multiplayer network.

Finally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can access other benefits, for example 2 to 4 free games each month and save up to 50% on the purchase of new titles.