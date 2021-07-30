For quite some time, Microsoft has been quite clear that the future of its commercial strategy with Xbox is to expand to as many platforms as possible, as demonstrated by play anywhere in the first place, and later by the launch of xCloud.

Today, those from Redmond have taken one more step in this expansion attempt, and it has been confirmed that Xbox Game Pass reaches Movistar customers. Through a press release shared by the telephone company, it has been confirmed that both companies have reached an agreement to offer advantages to Movistar customers.

Xbox Game Pass reaches Movistar customers

From this moment, Movistar Fusión customers and those who have a mobile-only contract, will be able to subscribe through the Movistar portal to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a price of € 12.99 per month. All those who do so will receive an extra 20GB of mobile data for any of their contracted lines, which will mean a significant increase for all those who want to make the most of Microsoft’s service through xCloud.

In addition, as if that were not enough, all those who take advantage of this initial promotion as a reason to Xbox Game Pass reaches Movistar customers, they will be able to enjoy the first month of the service completely free of charge.

Both from Movistar and from Microsoft, it has been ensured that this is an agreement of great importance. For the first, because it represents an expansion in its entertainment and digitized home strategy; while for the second it is a key step to offer the greatest amount of gaming possibilities through any device.