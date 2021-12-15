The December Xbox Game Pass game list is now available. Some classics and some not so much. Find out what all the games are, in this note.

As we are used to, Xbox announced the list official video game that will include the Xbox Game Pass from December. Some titles that surprised, others that were expected and a lot, a lot of fun.

The first to arrive will be Among us al Cloud, our game of impostors and crew took a break from space and landed on the game pass. The video game of Innersloth will be available from December 15 in beta of Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass Ultimate.

On the other hand, on December 16 the largest number of titles will arrive, which They will all arrive on PC, Console and Xbox Cloud Gaming. They are:

Ben 10: Power Trip

Broken age

Firewatch

The Gunk

Lake

Mortal Kombat 11

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Race with ryan

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Transformers: Battlegrounds

On the other hand, in the ceremony of the Game awards, Xbox took the opportunity to present 4 games that will reach PC Game pass. The games that will reach the cloud, PC and consoles are:

Pigeon simulator : This is a pigeon simulator, in which we will have to conquer the world based on poop. Yes, that’s the way it sounds, what did you expect the pigeons to do?

: This is a pigeon simulator, in which we will have to conquer the world based on poop. Yes, that’s the way it sounds, what did you expect the pigeons to do? Sniper Elite 5 : set in France in 1944, this shooter puts us in the shoes of a soldier in the middle of the world war, where we will try to get rid of the Nazi army before it is too late.

: set in France in 1944, this shooter puts us in the shoes of a soldier in the middle of the world war, where we will try to get rid of the Nazi army before it is too late. Trek To Yomi : We go from soldiers in the world war to Samurai, where Hiroki must undertake a journey that will change his life

: We go from soldiers in the world war to Samurai, where Hiroki must undertake a journey that will change his life An unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios

These 4 new games join other major titles such as: Total War: Warhammer III, Redfall, A Plague Tale: Requiem, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl and more.

If you want more information about what’s new in Xbox Game Pass, you can always do so by accessing their website. On the other hand, if you are not an Xbox player, you have to know that PlayStation plans to launch a service similar to Game Pass.

Share it with whoever you want