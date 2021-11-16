With the success you have had Xbox Game Pass in recent years, some wonder if it really is a service sustainable medium and long term. These doubts arise because Microsoft has made significant purchases to boost the catalog, but the number of subscribers and its current price do not, apparently, allow it to meet these expenses. Despite the uncertainty that exists in relation to the actual numbers of the service, the company assures that it is sustainable.

In an interview with Axios on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Phil Spencer, head of the division, assured that Xbox Game Pass is a product that can be sustainable. Of course, it is the numbers that they have on hand that allow them to make that statement. However, public uncertainty will remain as long as Redmond does not specify the number of subscribers they currently have.

Xbox Game Pass is part of a puzzle

On the other hand, Phil Spencer made it clear that, although Xbox Game Pass have a fundamental role in the growth of the platform, it’s not the only thing they pay attention to:

“It’s not the only thing [Game Pass] that is growing on Xbox. It is not the only focus of the organization and as a standalone product it is very sustainable as it stands today. It is sustainable. I know there are many people who like to write that we are burning cash right now to get a gold mine in the future. No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable at the moment, as it is already established and growing. “ Phil Spencer

It is clear, then, that Xbox Game Pass is working as Microsoft expects. Not only in terms of the number of players, but also in their economic management.

The company continues throwing the house out the window so that all its exclusives, plus some third-party titles, are available from launch day on Xbox Game Pass. To this we must add the acquisition of new studios to strengthen the workforce and creative of Xbox Game Studios. The Bethesda purchase, which shook the entire industry, is the best example.