Xbox Game Pass brings Gorogoa, Olija and The Pedestrian three new games for PC, Xbox and Cloud. All the details in the note.

Service Xbox Game Pass incorporates new games to its varied catalog. If it already seemed that the selection of titles was already very complete, three indie games like Gorogoa, Olija and The Pedestrian they will give you even more variety. By the way, we leave you this tutorial so you can share the Game Pass with your family.

Gorogoa

This is a game developed by Jason roberts and published by Annapurna Interactive in 2017. This title started as an interactive graphic novel, although it turned into a puzzle game.

We are presented with the story of a child, who must solve the different puzzles that are presented to him. These puzzles come in two-by-two grids, where the player must explore and match each image. A relaxing but also engaging and complex game.

Olija

Olija It is the second game to make it to Xbox Game Pass. This is a title developed by Skeleton Crew Studio and published by Return Digital. According to the Nintendo website, “It is a game about the mission of Faraday, a man who has been shipwrecked and then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphagia”.

Our goal will be to explore and live a great adventure that combines both narrative elements and combat mechanics. At a certain point, Faraday will meet Olija, an enigmatic woman to whom the protagonist is linked.

This seems to be one of the most striking titles of the Game Pass, since it is based on the seafaring legends and Asian fantasy. Besides that it has a great story and elements of puzzles, platforms and combats.

The Pedestrian

The Pedestrian is a lateral thinking puzzle and platformer video game, it was published and developed by Skookum Arts LLC in 2020.

The objective of the game is very simple at first glance: it is about sort signs in a 2D camera that can modify the terrain. The player will have to organize and connect the signs to advance in the video game.

