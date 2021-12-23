There are a couple of days until Christmas and that means gifts, so a leaker decided to share the games that are going to arrive on the show. Games With Gold, so that you do not acquire something that you can play for free soon. Below you can find the Xbox Games With Gold games planned for January 2022.

Games announced for Games With Gold will be available to players of Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The first games will be available from January 1, while others will be added in the second half of the month.

Radiant Silvergun (Jan 1-Jan 15) NeuroVoider (January 1 to January 31) Space Invaders Infinity Gene (Jan 16-Jan 31) Aground (January 16 to February 16)

Aground is a survival RPG, collecting and crafting objects, where you take the role of one of the last survivors of humanity on a supposedly deserted island. Defeat epic enemies and rebuild your town in this fun indie game.

Retro gaming fans might be interested in Radiant Silvergun, an old school 2D shoot ’em up that arrived more than a decade ago on the Xbox 360. Radiant Silvergun offers Gradius-like gameplay with modern visuals and frenetic gameplay.

Space Invader Infinity Gene It is an evolution of the classic gaming from Square Enix, with a similar gameplay but improved visuals, following the pixelart style that characterizes the first installment. This reimagining of Space Invaders is one of the best modern shoot ’em ups on console.

Finally we have NeuroVoider, an indie twin-stick shooter that arrived 5 years ago and offers easy gameplay with procedural levels. Although the controls are easy to learn, NeuroVoider keeps getting tougher, so you will have to play it many times to learn enemy patterns.

