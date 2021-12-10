Many times we have complained about the confusion that the name Xbox Game Pass generated for PC users, since the least knowledgeable in the matter could think that this subscription was only for owners of an Xbox console and not for them. Microsoft seems to have taken notice of these criticisms and has announced the rebranding of Xbox Game Pass for PC to simply PC Game Pass.

PC Game Pass: a new name to eliminate confusion

This little rebranding has been announced by the Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account itself. How could it be otherwise, this name change is accompanied by a new logo.

We heard a rumor that we’re changing our logo and name. the rumor is true – PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021

Microsoft has taken the occasion to announce some of the games that will arrive from the first day to this subscription:

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Redfall

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Atomic Heart

Slime rancher 2

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Starfield

Pupperazzi

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Replaced

Somerville

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Scorn

In addition, he has made reference to some new titles coming in the future: