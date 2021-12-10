Many times we have complained about the confusion that the name Xbox Game Pass generated for PC users, since the least knowledgeable in the matter could think that this subscription was only for owners of an Xbox console and not for them. Microsoft seems to have taken notice of these criticisms and has announced the rebranding of Xbox Game Pass for PC to simply PC Game Pass.
PC Game Pass: a new name to eliminate confusion
This little rebranding has been announced by the Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account itself. How could it be otherwise, this name change is accompanied by a new logo.
We heard a rumor that we’re changing our logo and name. the rumor is true
– PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021
Microsoft has taken the occasion to announce some of the games that will arrive from the first day to this subscription:
- Total War: WARHAMMER III
- Redfall
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- Atomic Heart
- Slime rancher 2
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Starfield
- Pupperazzi
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Replaced
- Somerville
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Scorn
In addition, he has made reference to some new titles coming in the future:
- Sniper Elite 5
- Pigeon simulator
- Trek to Yomi
- Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios