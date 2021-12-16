We will take advantage of the fact that you have been attentive lately, to thank you, we share that Xbox Game Pass He wants to close this 2021 well, giving us a good finishing touch, after receiving a year with several launches and some interesting rewards.

It tells us that in the remainder of the month of December, they’ll be avalaible 11 sets more, than we believe, the titles will be liked by many of our readers.

What was circulating on the networks, turned out to be true, since the remainder of the month, Xbox Game Pass will feature some popular titles.

In addition, we will receive an exclusive: more than day 1 along with a striking selection of independent games, as well as certain proposals for the little ones at home.

With this gift, from Xbox Game Pass, players can finally enjoy Mortal Kombat 11, which will finally arrive on Xbox Game Pass, this week.

But it will not arrive alone, but rather in conjunction with the important launch of the first day: The Gunk, the new thing that it offers us Image & Form.

And that’s not all, because the community of Among us will now put us to enjoy the title of Innersloth, from the cloud.

Apart from that interesting indies will be added such as Firewatch Y Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

Xbox Game Pass will spoil us this month, but also the little ones, as it will add proposals such as Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Race With Ryan and Ben 10: Power Trip.

These titles will be available from December 16.

December 15:

December 16: