Although it seems incredible, Xbox Game Pass can also work on a Smartwatch. This is what a user has shown that from Korea has shared a video in which we can see how Xbox Game Pass works through xCloud. To achieve this feat, this user has used the web browser and an 8bitdo remote synchronized to the Smartwatch. In the video we can see how he enters a game (Slay the Spire) and effectively triggers commands.

Showing us that Xbox Game Pass can also work on a Smartwatch is undoubtedly a great feat, because although it is an exception and not a rule, this shows how far the breaking barriers by the Xbox ecosystem.

Building a Xbox ecosystem is something Microsoft has been working on It’s been a long time, and apparently that’s Phil Spencer’s overview of the Redmond video game division. Without a doubt, nothing would make Phil Spencer happier than knowing that Xbox Game Pass can also work on a Smartwatch. If xCloud can make Xbox Game Pass work on all existing digital platforms, it would mean that virtually everyone would have an Xbox on hand.

It is clear that future projects for Xbox include the existence of a Xbox app on Smart Tv so you can connect to Xbox Game Pass like you connect to Netflix. When this becomes possible around the world, we will see a new era of video games, with totally new rules.