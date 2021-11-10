Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s subscription gaming service. The service is also well known for being constantly updated to include new titles in its catalog, as well as new functions that can benefit subscribers. Despite the fact that Game Pass users continue to increase, this does not seem to be enough for Microsoft, and it is that the company expected much more for this year. Now, we know that Xbox Game Pass has a surprise in mind for its users, and they have made it known on Twitter with a most cryptic message.

The official account of Xbox Game Pass on Twitter recently posted a fairly short sentence. However, the meaning of the message can be interpreted in many ways. Xbox shared: «Things are about to get a little… orange this week«. And with nothing more to add, they have published it. Of course, the theories of the company’s followers were not long in coming, and while some point to a somewhat… odd ad, others seem to offer a more realistic option.

Things are going to get a bit… orange this week – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 8, 2021

Notably Crunchyroll’s official Twitter account responded to the Xbox tweet with an image. However, it is not known if the answer is anecdotal or if it has any specific meaning. On the other hand, some websites and users suggest that it could be the arrival of The Orange Box to the service. If you didn’t know, The Orange Box is a bundle that includes Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode 1 and Episode 2, Portal and Team Fortress 2. The bundle it would be a perfect addition to the Xbox Game Pass service, but the company still needs to reveal what it is up to.

Xbox Game Pass continues to include more and more games at your service. During the Tokyo Game Show 2021, it was revealed that the Scarlett Nexus would be coming to the platform soon. Also, we know that GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is coming out to Xbox Game Pass in November.