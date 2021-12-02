In the same way that Xbox Game Pass adds new games every month, this December will have Halo Infinite and 11 more games, there are also games that leave the service to make way for new proposals. In the middle of this month of December six games are going to Xbox Game Pass.

These are usually games that have been in the service for a long time and have already reached their useful life. This is the case of games like The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, Guacamelee! 2 or Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, leaving Xbox Game Pass this December. Although if you have not yet had the opportunity to play one and you are interested, these announcements always leave a couple of weeks of margin until their final departure, which will be the next December 15.

The full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass in mid-December is as follows:

Beholder (Console and cloud)

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (Console and PC)

Guacamelee! 2 (Console, PC and cloud)

Wilmot’s Warehouse (Console, PC and Cloud)

Unto The End (Console, PC and Cloud)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Console, PC and cloud)

If you want to know more details about these games that leave Xbox Game Pass, the games that join this month or the DLC and updates coming for the games of the service, you can check the official website of Xbox Wire.

According to the latest reports, Xbox Game Pass could already have more than 20 million users, although Microsoft has not yet specified a close figure. Although it was not conceived as “the Netflix of video games” that we know today. It was going to be a very different service, similar to a normal rental service without any type of monthly subscription, as it happens now.