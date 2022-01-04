8 new games join Microsoft’s subscription service.

A few days after the change of the year, Xbox Game Pass begins in 2022 announced the first wave of games that will arrive in January both to Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices thanks to the cloud. A more than interesting start to the year for Microsoft’s subscription service that adds a good handful of independent games, some new releases and other emblematic games such as Mass Effect: Legendry Edition, the remastering of the original BioWare trilogy.

Specifically, it is about 8 new games that join Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January 2022, among which we could highlight games such as Gorogoa, Outer Wilds and Spelunky 2 as great standard bearers of the independent sector in recent years. Besides, new proposals arrive such as The Anacrusis, “a four-player cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded in the far reaches of space.”

The full list of games with arrival day and platforms where it will be available is as follows:

Gorogoa – Now available on consoles, PC and cloud

Olija – Now available on consoles, PC and cloud

The Pedestrian – Now available on consoles, PC and cloud

Embr – Available January 6 on consoles, PC and cloud

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Available January 6 on consoles and PC (EA Play)

Outer Wilds – Available January 6 on consoles, PC and cloud

Spelunky 2 – Available January 13 on consoles and PC

The Anacrusis – Available January 13 on consoles and PC (Game Preview)

As always, if you want to know more details about each of these games or the rest of the updates and content of the games available on Xbox Game Pass, you can consult all the information on the official website of Xbox Wire.

These are the games that leave Xbox Game Pass during the month of January

Without a doubt, a very good start to the year for Xbox Game Pass, which this year will feature exclusive games such as RedFall, the latest from Arkane Studios, or Starfield, the new Bethesda RPG, and third-party games like STALKER 2.

