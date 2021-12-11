The official channel of Focus entertainment has released the first gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence coming to Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass, where it will be available from launch.

There is still no release date scheduled for A Plague Tale: Requiem, since the only thing that is known is that it will arrive at some point in the 2022. During this year’s E3 it was revealed that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, and the game’s first gameplay trailer was revealed at The Game Awards 2021, which you can watch below.

In A Plague Tale: Requiem we continue with the story of Amicia and her brother Hugo, who try to survive in a brutal world while making their way to new regions. The gameplay trailer showed us some of the new locations, as well as the ruthless world our characters live in that is being ravaged by a plague of rats.

Fans of A Plague Tale: Innocence They consider the first game to be a masterpiece, so they have high expectations for the sequel. According to what we saw in the trailer, A Plague Tale: Requiem proposes new gameplay mechanics that we must take advantage of to guarantee our survival.

The first game in the series, A Plague Tale: Innocence, is available through the Xbox Game Pass service, so you can take the opportunity to play the first part of this story on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S consoles or PC. A Plague Tale: Requiem will arrive sometime in 2022 on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch, although on this console it will arrive via the cloud with a Cloud Version.