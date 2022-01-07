Xbox explains why they changed the name of Game Pass on PC

During The Game Awards 2021, Microsoft announced that they would be changing the name of Xbox Game Pass for PC, simply renaming it as “PC Game Pass” henceforth. Apparently, the old name was too confusing for its users, so for that reason they decided to change it.

In a recent interview with ROG Global, Jason Beaumont, an important executive who works in the team of Xbox Game Pass, explained that it made all the sense in the world to change the name to avoid confusion:

“It is the same catalog of games. It is always an alert when internally everyone says a certain way to a certain thing, but externally they call it differently. So internally, we always called it ‘PC Game Pass,’ and someone finally said, ‘Hey, why don’t we just give it that name?’ We were hearing a lot of gamers say, ‘Hey, people don’t understand that Game Pass has PC games too.’ There was some confusion on the part of users, so we just changed the name. Make it more direct. Thus was born PC Game Pass. “

In fact, the version of Pc from the service will receive some amazing games this month, including the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Rainbow Six Extraction and Siege on January 20, with many more to come.

Editor’s note: Well, the truth is that this topic was a bit confusing, but nothing really serious. But it seems that the new name has worked for them, although I personally see that people keep saying Xbox Game Pass on PC. Maybe it’s just a matter of getting used to it.

Via: GameSpot