Indiana Jones, the mythical film saga of the eponymous adventurer, will be receiving a new title in the coming years to your collection from MachineGames and Bethesda. Although it is in a very early stage of its development, we know that Bethesda has been wanting to make a game of this franchise since 2009. Now your wishes have finally been fulfilled and today Todd Howard himself arrives to tell us a little more about the plot that will come with the title.

During a recent interview with the IGN portal, Todd Howard told us a little more about his ideas for the development of the title. Here, he tells us that he will be enough involved in game development as Executive Director, which means that although he will not have a main role in the development of the title, he will be very attentive during the development of it. In addition, he also adds that the story that we will see in the new Indiana Jones game it will be an original story created by himself in conjunction with MachineGames.

“When I am an executive producer, it is a game that I am reviewing. It is not something daily, it can be once a week, it can be once a month, depending on the state of the game. There are a number of things that I’m an executive producer, and then if I’m directing a game, it’s more of a daily activity. “ “So they’re making the game, I’m creatively involved, like ‘hey, what’s the game going to be?’ He had this original story and we have worked on it together. I dedicate a little time to it, they are executing it, they are doing an incredible job. I am happy to help out and participate.

During this same interview with IGN, Todd howard offered more details on The Elder Scrolls 6 and how it will improve what is seen in Skyrim. In addition, he also told us a little about the future Fallout 5, although He assured that if we want to see it, we will have to wait a long time.

We do not know when will the new Indiana Jones title arrive, but it will probably take some time. Also, it is quite likely that it will end up being exclusive to Xbox, since everything seems to point to it. Hopefully Todd will be kind enough to keep us updated in the future on the status of all the games they currently have in development, which are not few.