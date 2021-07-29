After the presentation of Xbox Series X, Microsoft and its new console were the meat of memes for several days, even going so far as to compare the company’s next-generation console with a refrigerator, which later became a reality, and that can now even be purchased in the US.

However, it seems that the Xbox refrigerator will not be the only thing that comes under the Microsoft brand. Krispy Kreme UK has partnered with the company to make some limited edition xbox donuts, based on the brand’s marketing logos. Under the name “The Nexus Level”, these donuts will be available between August 2 and 22.

Xbox Donuts Coming to UK in August

According to the description, xbox donuts present «an irresistible light and fluffy batter with a rich and creamy brownie batter dipped in icing and decorated with the iconic Xbox Nexus design«. There is no doubt that The Nexus Level looks fantastic, although it remains to be seen that the result will be the same once in stores.

“Games and donuts have been two great ways to connect people and bring joy over the last year, it felt natural to bring the flavor and joy of games together in an edible form.”Krispy Kreme marketing manager Rachel Chapman said in a statement.

As an additional offer, the purchase of 12 donuts will also carry a month of Xbox Game Pass and entry into a drawing to win an Xbox Series S console. Krispy Kreme also released a fun promotional video, reminiscent of the “Project Scarlett” commercials. from Xbox One.