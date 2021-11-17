Less than a month after its celebration, The Game Awards has made official its complete list of nominees for the so-called Oscars of video games, which bring together the best titles of the year in a gala full of recognitions and announcements of upcoming works. In that sense, Xbox dominates nominations for the Game Awards 2021. And is that once the list of video games with nominations is published, we have learned that Xbox + Bethesda accumulates 20 nominations, many more than the next company on the list, Sony, with 11. In addition, Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop are part of the list of the six candidates for Game of the Year or GOTY. A list that Forza Horizon 5 has not finally entered.
Below you can see all nominations from The Game Awards 2021:
Game of the year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
Best eSports Game
- Call of duty
- CS: GO
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Most anticipated game
- Elden ring
- God of war ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends
- Marvel future revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Independent Game
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscription
- Loop Hero
Best narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Innovation for accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best soundtrack
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best performance
- Erika Mori, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best game in progress
- Apex legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best VR / AR Game
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Sports / Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Best Simulation / Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get it Together!
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Games for impact
- Before your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home