Less than a month after its celebration, The Game Awards has made official its complete list of nominees for the so-called Oscars of video games, which bring together the best titles of the year in a gala full of recognitions and announcements of upcoming works. In that sense, Xbox dominates nominations for the Game Awards 2021. And is that once the list of video games with nominations is published, we have learned that Xbox + Bethesda accumulates 20 nominations, many more than the next company on the list, Sony, with 11. In addition, Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop are part of the list of the six candidates for Game of the Year or GOTY. A list that Forza Horizon 5 has not finally entered.

Below you can see all nominations from The Game Awards 2021:

Game of the year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best eSports Game

Call of duty

CS: GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Most anticipated game

Elden ring

God of war ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Independent Game

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscription

Loop Hero

Best narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Innovation for accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

The Artful Escape

Best soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best performance

Erika Mori, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best game in progress

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best VR / AR Game

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Sports / Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get it Together!

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Games for impact