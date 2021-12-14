Something that will be remembered from the past generation was the used playstation video games. Now that Xbox has released its incredible new six-part documentary series on the brand, titled Power On: The Story of Xbox, it has decided to broach the subject. There is a part dedicated to Xbox One in which a section on the aforementioned video of used PlayStation games is included. The origin of that video is a sample of how branding works.

In 2013, it was suggested that the Xbox One was going to be an always online console, and that it would not allow the use of used games. In response, PlayStation came up with a “dumb big idea” for a video called Official PlayStation Used Games Instructional Video, which was a fatal blow to the Xbox team at the start of the generation.

It would be possible to hack Xbox One due to a major data breach

Xbox tackles used PlayStation game video

The PlayStation used games video was really straightforward, showing a PlayStation employee handing over a used game to another PlayStation employee, accumulating over 18 million views. If you have never seen it, you can see it on youtube. The Xbox team has decided to address this issue in the new documentary, and Xbox Game Marketing CEO Aaron Greenberg has stated that the video is an example of things going very ugly.

How to use the Xbox One controller on Nintendo Switch

Mike Mika, current head of studio at Digital Eclipse, is the most vocal about video in the documentary, describing it as a “brutal” moment for the Xbox brand as a whole. Of course, those days are past and now we can laugh about it, but at the time, Xbox had a hard time. Following this, the Xbox boss, Don Mattrick, ended up quickly leaving his post (and Microsoft), and Phil Spencer ended up taking his place in early 2014.