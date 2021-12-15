If there is something to be recognized about the Xbox history documentary, it is that it does not hide a single one of the company’s mistakes. Throughout six episodes we can listen to the stories and anecdotes of how the development of the brand was conceived. Two decades that allow for many great moments, but also for major stumbles.

One of them was with GTA III, the revolutionary Rockstar title that has now returned with GTA Trilogy. In the third episode of the documentary, from minute 16:00, several Xbox managers begin to tell how the first console needed to attract developers so that the titles reached the system.

The best proposal was to include ports or developments already advanced, since between the announcement of Xbox and its launch there was very little time margin. Taking a trip around the world to present the benefits of Microsoft, the company came across Rockstar, who proposed that their next game come to Xbox.

“We want to dust off one of the 2D PC games. We will invest a lot, it will be very good,” Rockstar explained to Kevin Bachus, member of third party relations at Xbox. But nevertheless, new Xbox executives weren’t sure at all that this should be the next step.

“I do not think that this game can make the transition between 2D and 3D”, responded from the board, as clarified by Drew Angeloff. “It seemed complicated to them, they did not understand the interface, they believed that was based on a game that had not been successful and it was rejected, “says Bachus. That game was GTA II and its future release would shake up the industry.

GTA III first appeared on PS2 in 2001 and absolutely conquered the market selling millions of copies of Liberty City. It would not be until two years later (and until 2004 in Europe) when the revolutionary adventure of Rockstar arrived at the first Xbox. At that time GTA Vice City was already in stores and almost a year later came the culmination of the saga with San Andreas.