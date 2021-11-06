The multiplayer Halo Infinite it will be, as in previous installments of the franchise, an essential component that can last for several years. However, this time around, 343 Industries and Microsoft will jump on the bandwagon of a business model that has been extremely successful in other online titles. We refer, of course, to seasonal format, which allows offering new content from time to time to maintain the interest of the community.

Almost a month after launch, those in Washington have finally detailed how the Battle Pass will work on Halo Infinite. The first thing you should know is that, although each season will introduce a new Battle pass, this will not have an expiration daten. That is, if you could not unlock all the content during the current season, you can do it later. This proposal, which was already present in The Master Chief Collection, is ideal for those who do not have much time to play.

Of course, from 343 Industries they clarify that Players can only have one Battle Pass activated. However, you can change the Battle pass active whenever you want. Jerry Hook, Head of Progression Halo Infinite, hinted in an interview with IGN that each Battle Pass can be obtained for $ 10 dollars. This is the same price that other multiplayer titles drive in their season passes, so we are not surprised.

IGN

Why pay for the Battle Pass? The study ensures that a quarter of its contents will be Legendary level cosmetic items. On the other hand, the first season of Halo Infinite Will be called Heroes of Reach Battle Pass. This, as its name already anticipates, will be based on Halo Reach. Players will be able to unlock cosmetic armor items associated with the Noble Team.

Finally, it is important that you know that event rewards are not part of the Battle Pass. In this way, all players can enjoy special events without the need to open their wallets. Remember that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It will be completely free and will be available – along with the campaign – on December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.