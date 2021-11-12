Although this tool has always offered great possibilities, now Xbox Design Labs adds new options so that users feel more represented. With Xbox Design Labs you can design your own custom controller, and there are tons of really cool combinations available. The amount of design options available is a great thing, because it allows you to get closer to realizing your vision of the perfect controller.

Yes, Xbox Design Labs adds new options, including the ability to add black rubber grips to the sides of the controller, as well as 19 metallic finish colors that can be added to the D-Pad and triggers. Last but not least, three controller parts color options have been added: Dragonfly Blue, Night Green (replacing Army Green), and Speed ​​Green (replacing Electric Green).

Xbox Design Labs adds new options

The Xbox controllers of the Design Labs They have a base price of 69.99 euros, but that price changes as more options are added. The new colors with a metallic finish add 3.99 euros for the D-Pad and another euros for the two Triggers. The rubber grips add an extra 5.99 euros. Users can also shell out an additional € 9.99 to add a personal engraving. Its alot more expensive than standard remoteBut now that Xbox Design Labs adds new options, it’s also a great option for fans.

Last year, the company offered custom designs based on NFL teams. Sadly, they were retired shortly before Xbox Design Labs temporarily closed last year, and they haven’t been back since. We will still have to see all the new options that await us.