Xbox Design Lab Brings Back Rubber Grips and Metallic Finishes

After being put on hiatus while Microsoft released the Xbox Series X and S consoles, the Xbox Design Lab returned for the summer, however the rubber grips and other customization options that were available before were no longer available.

But now, Xbox Design Lab has announced that rubber grips and metallic color finishes are back, along with some new additions. to customize the Microsoft console controls.

Black rubber covers are now available for both the side grips and the back shell, and you can choose from 19 metallic finish colors. These include three types of silver (sterling, pewter, and bronze) along with more exotic and vibrant shades, such as Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, and Glacier Blue.

Xbox Design Lab also introduced three new regular colors, in addition to the 18 already available: Dragonfly Blue, Nocturnal Green, and Velocity Green. “Inspired by” was also released, where you can find designs inspired by popular games, such as Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5 and Riders republic.

Thus, the new options return to Design Lab thousands of possible combinations to customize controls And the best thing is that, before placing the order, you can see a 3D image, to help you know if the combination you chose looks good or if you need to change something.

The prices of the controls start at $ 70 and the price increases with the addition of some options such as rubber grips or metallic colors. Check all the possible combinations on the site of Xbox Design Lab.