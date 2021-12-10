The arrival of The Game Awards inaugurated a week of great news for the entire video game community. To the large number of announcements, advances and discounts that are being prepared to make the celebration go big, there are also special events to shoot the hype through the roof. In this context, a few days ago Xbox confirmed that it was going to perform its free demo festival, so that players can access games that will arrive in the coming months or years.

At the time of the announcement they had already anticipated that ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo Event was going to have tests of more than 30 games through Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Today, in the preview of the most important awards ceremony for the gamer industry, they confirmed the complete list of titles to which they can already access players. The demos will be available until December 21.

“Usually the demos you see on our channel are created after the game is complete (or almost finished) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early and some are for games that will not be available for a long time, “they had explained at the time. Although much of what is seen is going to be far from its final versions, it is a great opportunity to experience much of what is going to be seen in the coming years. This is the complete list:

