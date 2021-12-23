Xbox creator rages at toxic community

Sadly, part of the gaming community is quite toxic. Offensive comments have become a part of everyday life for many people. However, this does not mean that such behavior is accepted. One of the people who is against these attitudes is Seamus Blackley, creator of the first Xbox, who recently erupted against the toxic community.

Recently, Grenade Queen, a streamer, shared a video where you can clearly hear a couple of players verbally assaulting the girl. Seeing this clip on Twitter, Blackley was very sorry for the attitude the Xbox community has taken. This was what he commented:

“This is not the future we envision for @Xbox Live. As a community and with the help of @Microsoft you need to make yourself visible and stop. It will take teamwork between gamers, developers, and console makers to change that, and it’s time. It’s time”.

While the comments to the Grenade Queen video were just as regrettable, with people normalizing the insults and harassment, those responsible for attacking the streamer in the first place, they issued an apology for their actions. At the moment it is unknown if this decision was a consequence of the attention they gained after attacking the girl, or if it is a genuine apology.

It is unfortunate that this type of behavior is still carried out. On multiple occasions it has been made clear that these comments are not accepted, but many people have pointed out that this is part of the community, which is even sadder to hear.

Via: Seamus Blackley