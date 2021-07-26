Some time ago we heard several rumors that indicated the possibility that Microsoft would have partnered with IO Interactive, the developer of Hitman, to work on a new game that would be published, obviously, by Xbox Games Publishing. This exclusive assumption would be a third-person multiplayer title in the style of Diablo, as confirmed by Jeff Grubb, the same one who recently revealed that Xbox could be developing two new exclusive dragon games, one of them developed by IO Interactive.

Jeff grubbThrough his podcast via YouTube, he has given us new details about the future of Xbox. In this case, it has revealed more details of the supposed new exclusive Xbox and IO Interactive game, in addition to another unannounced game. According to this renowned journalist, both titles are dragon-themed, although neither of them is Scalebound. In the case of the game developed by the creators of Hitman, this one describes it as a Destiny-style game with third-person action, while the other game would be an MMORPG with fantasy and dragons, possibly in the purest World of Warcraft style. The studio behind this latest game we still do not know, although Xbox would have already reached an agreement with both.

Phil Spencer has opened up about Scalebound and the rumors of his possible return

Beyond this information there are no additional details on both games, which are undoubtedly very far away and in an early stage of development, so it could be a while before we hear the first official details of these two new games. exclusive to dragons. Still, we remind you that these rumors will have to be treated as such, even if it is from a reliable source like Grubb.