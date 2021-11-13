Xbox congratulates Sony on the first anniversary of the PS5

Last Wednesday it was the turn of Xbox to celebrate the first anniversary of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and now it’s time for Sony do the same with him PlayStation 5, launched on the market a November 12, 2020.

By posting on Twitter, Hermen Hulst, head of the PlayStation Studios, thanked the fans “for making the first year of PS5 something so special ”, and this caused Phil Spencer, boss XboxHe will take the opportunity to congratulate the team on a “great first year”.

“Your teams did a great job under these challenging circumstances. Congratulations on a great first year. ”

The teams did really good work under trying circumstances. Congrats on a great first year. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) November 12, 2021

Of course, Spencer and Hulst They tend to have these kinds of interactions constantly, particularly when one of the two companies has a major launch or something like that.

Editor’s note: Another clear example that the infamous “console war” only exists within the minds of fans. Both companies have enormous respect for each other, and despite their competition, both Sony and Microsoft have done incredible things this past year.

Via: Twitter