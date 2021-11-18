The Xbox community manager on Twitter he has made a post with one of the “best eras of gaming”, reminding the consoles of the competition, winning over users and brands in networks.

The gaming industry It has been constantly advancing and each year it is generating higher income than previous years, so different brands are constantly creating new installments, new sagas and video game consoles to provide the consumer with hours of entertainment. According to the study of Statista where it shows its ranking of the consoles with the highest sales volume worldwide (until February 2021), we can see that throughout history more than 1 billion consoles have been sold throughout history, having as main brands PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

Each of these brands is constantly competing with the others to see who manages to win over the gamer consumer, either with the deliveries of video games, consoles, or simply with better advertising; even every year we manage to see conferences like E3 where network users react to new news from each of these brands, causing a constant struggle to define which is the best.

Today, in the middle of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, the official account of the brand has made a publication where it shows an image with the different consoles of various brands, mentioning that these were “one of the best eras of gaming”; between them we managed to see the first Xbox, the Game Cube of Nintendo, PlayStation 2 and Dream Cast by Sega.

This publication has achieved more than 65 thousand likes so far, 8 thousand retweets, etc., where we see thousands of users and even some representative brands from different industries that applaud this post and show their excitement to see that Xbox has made that publication “honorably” remembering the competition, also demonstrating that gamer is united by a passion for video games and not for brands.

this takes me back – AX (@AXE) November 17, 2021

Absolute GOATED was pic.twitter.com/s35b8imIgZ – Hyper | 🕸🕷 | 1610 | (@JPoIsHyper) November 17, 2021

Every single one of these was special. Love this. – ASTRO Gaming (@ASTROGaming) November 17, 2021

Just like these, we can see thousands of other publications where the followers of these brands have reacted to said publication and seem to be excited at the moment when Xbox decided to put competition aside and remind those consoles that “marked an era“.

It’s not just about this time Xbox interacted with brands on social media, this strategy, despite being simple at first glance, manages to constantly win over users.

We have previously witnessed this type of action by the community managers from different companies, such as Netflix at the time, who sought to promote with a post its most recent success, The Squid Game, at which time PlayStation found an opportunity to comment on the publication, however, Netflix responded and later compared with Xbox, who later also joined the conversation and generated thousands of reactions in networks,

Users on social networks have shown their liking for brands that are not afraid to interact with other renowned ones, despite the fact that sometimes these are their competition; These strategies and publications among themselves, manage to win over more than one consumer, putting them in the sight of users and fostering conversation.

Related Notes: