After a few months of waiting and anxiety, Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud, has arrived on Xbox consoles. In this way, users no longer need to download a video game locally, but can choose to play it via streaming with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription. However, do not get too excited: in principle this function only available to a small number of users. But Microsoft promises that the rest of the players in the selected countries will have access in the coming weeks.

Support for Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One was announced last August. At that time it was said that the streaming would be available on the aforementioned consoles for the holiday season of the end of the year, but they have been advanced. We can say that for the first lucky ones to try the service, Christmas has come early this year.

We know for you that you want to find and test Xbox Game Pass games before installing them, and today we enabled that possibility. Now they can discover many different titles quickly from the cloud, until they reach the one they might also want to install […]. We’ve built it to make the experience quick, easy, and a great way to discover your next favorite game while saving your hard drive space for the games you plan to play over and over again. Xbox, about Xbox Cloud Gaming

From Microsoft they recognize that installing games continues to be the flagship experience with Xbox consoles, beyond the practicality of saving storage capacity, or joining a multiplayer game without having to download a title. Keep in mind that Xbox Cloud Gaming limits the graphics experience to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.

Xbox Cloud Gaming breaks new ground on Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X | S Owners Possibly Get More Out of Xbox Cloud Gaming during casual gaming sessions; or, as we mentioned before, when they receive the invitation to a game multiplayer of a video game that they have not yet installed on the console.

But in the case of Xbox One, the story points to an even higher use. Not only because users will have the ability to try exclusive Series X | S games, but because xCloud breathes new life into your device. Recall that some games have been found to run better on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming, than using local hardware.

Whatever the case, the possibilities of the video game service in streaming Microsoft are increasingly shocking. According to the official announcement, Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Xbox consoles (still as Beta) in 25 regions, including Spain and Mexico, “with Brazil joining soon.”