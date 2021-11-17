The celebration of 20 years of Xbox It will be over but the news keeps coming. This time we have to talk about Xbox Cloud Gaming that It is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now allows you to enjoy Cloud Gaming even on consoles

This fact, which may be insignificant remove generations of consoles at once. Right now, Xbox One users could play Forza Horizon 5 or Flight Simulator with a quality that a very old Xbox One cannot offer. The Mediumwhich was exclusive to Xbox Series X | S can now be played on Xbox One.

The objective is very simple, be able to play countless games without downloading the game. For example, you could play Forza Horizon 5 without downloading more than 100GB with the time involved and the space you need on an Xbox Series S.

As we have already indicated on other occasions Microsoft is not satisfied with this and wants to bring Cloud Gaming to Smart TV in the future as one more application. The goal is very simple, that we can play wherever we want thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Today, a new stage begins for this offer from Microsoft that changes the rules of the world of video games.