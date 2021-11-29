We had seen how Xbox Cloud Gaming, or xCloud for short, was reaching different devices. It came to Android, iOS and PC and it seemed like a very interesting service. But, a few weeks ago we indicated that had also reached consoles. The first thing we can think of is that it is something that is not useful on consoles and, nothing is further from reality.

Xbox Cloud Gaming, a key ally in Xbox consoles

I’ve been able to test Xbox Cloud Gaming long enough on my Xbox Series S like to talk about it. Start by saying that the process is very simple. We will be able to play any game you have a cloud in the lower right. And, there are many games.

Finished Yakuza Kiwami without downloading the game on Xbox. Only with Cloud Gaming and it has been a PASS pic.twitter.com/lBM26FAH1P – José Palacios (@luskao_sp) November 28, 2021

In my case I have tried State of Decay 2, Dicey Dungeons, and Yakuza Kiwami. The result has been surprising, as there is no slowdown and an incredible response time. So incredible that I have been able to spend the Yakuza Kiwami and Dicey Dungeons without downloading the game. This is very interesting for all of us who bet on an Xbox Series S and who have only 512GB.

We save time and space on the SSD to be able to enjoy a wide range of games at the moment. Being able to try a Game Pass game without downloading it is wonderful, we don’t know if we will like it or if it will hook us but, we can prove it in record time.

Obviously all this requires having a good connection, otherwise we will surely have problems. In my case, I have a 300MB fiber connection and the result has been wonderful. On other platforms it still has room for improvement, but the integration on Xbox is simply perfect.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has room for improvement

Coincidentally yesterday I was at a friend’s house with an Xbox One S and talked about the wonders of xCloud. However, I could also see some of the problems that still exist although they could be solved in the future.

Among my friends it is almost a tradition to play Gears of war split screen. It is a highly recommended game to enjoy with friends and Gears 5 especially to be able to play up to four people on a split screen. My friend had not turned on his Xbox for a long time and in addition to updating, the Gears 5 had to be downloaded.

We did a test to see if the Gears 5 worked in local multiplayer and it was impossible. To achieve excellence it would be a great thing to be able to enjoy local multiplayer through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Online multiplayer is a tricky thing too, and you won’t always have an outstanding response. I understand that it is not something simple since the retransmission is more complicated but, it would be to achieve excellence.