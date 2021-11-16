During the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Event, Microsoft announced Power On The History of Xbox, a documentary series that will review the history of the platform from its birth in 2001 to the arrival of its most recent consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. According to Redmond, the material will be available through various video platforms the next December 13th, although they did not specify the services.

Power On will have a total of 6 episodes, which will showcase key moments in Xbox’s 20-year history. In addition, they will be offered exclusive interviews with some of the people who made the project come true. Among them are Robbie Bach, who was the first person in charge of the division of video games of Microsoft.

In the preview you could also see Seamus blackley, “father” of the first Xbox. In fact, in recent weeks it has been sharing interesting facts about said console. Among them some concept sketches of a command clearly inspired by the energy sword of Halo.

FPS Boost and Halo Infinite join the party

Beyond the documentary, Microsoft took advantage of the spotlights of its event to announce that 37 Xbox 360 and Xbox One games jumped on the FPS Boost train. This will allow them to increase their frame rate per second considerably. It is worth mentioning that, of the benefited games, 11 of them are making their debut in the backward compatible library. FEAR, Nier and Star Wars: The Clone Wars are some of the newly added.

However, the big surprise of the event was that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is already available from today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. At the moment, yes, it is in beta, although players will be able to keep all their progress for the final version. Another important point is that all the maps are available from now on and you can start unlocking the items of the first Battle Pass, whose name is Heroes of Reach -based on Halo Reach-.