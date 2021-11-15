It is common for console manufacturers to team up with other brands to launch exclusive versions of their consoles. This is the new Gucci Xbox Series X …

The fashion and video games merge into this new xbox series x that is put up for sale on November 17.

The new one Xbox by Gucci will have only a limited edition of 100 units, At a price of… 7,000 euros.

For that money you would expect it to have an extra chip to make it more powerful, or some unusual functionality. But no. It is the same Xbox Series x console (Analysis after one year of use) that costs 499 euros, but with the logos and a Gucci design, which automatically multiply the price by 14. This is what fashion is all about, right?

As we see, the console has Gucci monogram laser cut, an evolution of the Gucci diamond design, original from the 1930s.

Applied to Xbox, it becomes a play on words: The letters GG represent the initials of Guccio gucci, but here they also refer to the expression Good game or Good game.

It also has two exclusive Xbox wireless controllers with blue and red stripes Inspired by the firm’s web web.

The Gucci Xbox Series X It comes with a briefcase, a blue and red striped hard carrying case to evoke vintage luggage pieces referencing the origins of the firm, as it explains the product website.

It also includes a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, without specifying the duration, and DLCs of games with Gucci content.

As we mentioned, they will only be put on sale 100 units this Gucci Xbox Series X, on November 17, at the price of 7,000 euros in Europe, and $ 10,000 in the United States.



It can be purchased directly in the Web page, or in six Gucci stores around the world, none in Spain.

A Gucci Xbox Series X that it is not made to play, but as a collector’s item. It sure runs out in seconds.