The purchase of Bethesda has its consequences.

One of the biggest surprises that we have seen in the video game industry over the years was the fact that Microsoft acquired Bethesda in an unprecedented move, thus assuming control of all its licenses and franchises, such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, among many others that have millions of fans around the world.

This in principle can be very good for Microsoft fans and users, since in this way They have very powerful exclusives that you can enjoy on Xbox Game Pass either on consoles, Xbox One and / or Xbox Series X / S, as well as on PC with the relevant subscription. Nevertheless, Sony users are out in the open with these titles and series, since the decision to remove them on other consoles will depend on what Microsoft says.

The Elder Scrolls VI will be exclusive to Xbox and PC to benefit Xbox Game Pass

Given this premise, we have been able to see how Microsoft has ruled on the matter regarding the exclusivity or the multiplatform format of these titles, Phil Spencer being in charge of talking about this matter in an interview with the GQ medium. Thus Spencer says the goal of exclusivity is to make Xbox Game Pass more attractive, this being the only thing they have in mind and do not punish other platforms as they say in some circles.

It should be noted that The Elder Scrolls VI was announced when Bethesda had not yet been acquired, so that many hoped that these titles would maintain the format shown. However, despite the fact that Deathloop has come out on PlayStation despite being a Bethesda title, it must be said that this was due to the fact that there was already a contract before the purchase. This became quite clear when Microsoft announced at E3 2021 that Starfield would be an Xbox and PC exclusive.

Likewise, it should be noted that, before talking about exclusives, A must see when The Elder Scrolls VI is released, since the title was announced years ago with a simple logo and nothing more has been known about it to this day. It will be necessary to see if show something in the near future, but until then we can see that Skyrim will once again have a new re-launch on the occasion of the anniversary of the acclaimed title.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe