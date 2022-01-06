Some time ago, we told you that various users with a developer account used consoles, especially Xbox Series S, as an emulation center for PS1, PS2, GameCube and Wii games, working and running really spectacular. However, it seems that Microsoft has taken action on the matter, since you are disabling development mode accounts, removing access to emulators.

Through YouTube, the channel called Modern Vintage Gamer, has uploaded a video stating that Microsoft has sent an email to all those users who have a developer account, but that is inactive for such function. This account of users who are only using it for emulation, have been suspended, despite the $ 20 it costs to start with this type of account.

Xbox begins disabling development mode accounts, removing access to emulators

As reported by the YouTube channel and several users through Twitter, the letter that has reached them says the following (translated): “We have disabled Windows and Xbox enrollment in your Microsoft Partner Center account because you did not have an active presence in the Store. For reference, see the Code of Conduct for Developers which says that you must maintain an active presence in the Store.

Bad news for all those who were enjoying the benefits of emulation, which in fact worked perfectly well on Xbox consoles. However, it was only a matter of time, since these practices are completely prohibited for the issue of licenses and violation of rights.

