Xbox Argentina: how and where to watch the online event to celebrate the return of Master Chief, in which you can win a Series X!

Xbox Argentina announced a virtual event to celebrate the arrival of Halo Infinite to Latin America with incredible giveaways.

Halo Infinite is now available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Pc, and to celebrate the return of Master Chief, Xbox Argentina announced an unmissable virtual event for the Halo community.

Today, December 9, at 6 p.m. in Argentina, Microsoft will hold a virtual event with music, live dynamics for all spectators, interviews with the most important people in Xbox in Latin America, all the details you need to know about Halo Infinite and, for those who have not yet been able to jump to the current generation of consoles, a Xbox series x to the person who proves they know the most about the exclusive Microsoft saga.

The event will take place on the official channels of Microsoft Xbox Argentina on Facebook and Youtube.

Halo Infinite: Return of Master Chief

After a presentation that raised many doubts to the fans of Halo, Xbox Argentina He launched Halo Infinite on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Pc. On Geek Culture We have already been able to play it and we believe that it is a very ambitious proposal that managed to meet the expectations of the gaming community despite the criticism of 2020: “The game seems to take what it was already doing correctly and incorporate it into this new open world with some new features that work quite well.” You can read our impressions here.

We also remind you that, amid the resurgence of Halo, the people of 343 Industries launched the multiplayer version totally free for users of Xbox and Pc, and Microsoft confirmed the development of a series that will premiere on Paramount + with Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Danny sapani like Jacob, Olive gray as Miranda Keyes and Jen taylor like Cortana. We will see the first trailer in Game Awards, the largest video game awards event, which will take place tonight at 9:30 p.m. in Argentina.

