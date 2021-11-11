Microsoft has been trying for years to make its gaming ecosystem, both on PC and Xbox, work under the same parameters and be accessible to all players. However, the Xbox application on PC seeks to be more open than before and its new update will offer, for example, the possibility of install the games from the Xbox App in the folder they want.

This has been communicated by Microsoft itself, who was already aware of the limitations and restricted access of the Microsoft Store installation folders. This closed system made it impossible to backup of the save files of the titles available in the application in a folder other than the one predetermined by the system.

According to Microsoft, this new update will affect both video games purchased in the Microsoft Store by the user himself and those downloaded through the subscription service Xbox Game Pass. “With great PC games like Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite on Game Pass from day one, we wanted to give players more options to personalize your experiences in the Xbox application, “said Jason Meaumont, director of product and strategy at Microsoft.

Additionally, players will be able to access and modify the default installation folders, thus opening the door to the mod installation. Until now, the Xbox App only allowed the use of mods in a few titles, so this update seeks to give users complete control of their games. However, information has not transcended on whether Microsoft wants to replicate the same Steam model and add, in the future, its own section similar to Steam Workshop.

On the other hand, the new update of the Xbox application on PC includes an option to check and repair files, which will be used to back up the games backup. There are also new options to find where files are installed, change the drive where games are installed, and choose custom folders for installations. All these improvements bring this Microsoft application on PC to other game clients such as Battle.net, Origin or the aforementioned Steam.