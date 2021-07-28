Xbox has announced the Games with Gold August 2021 just before the end of July. Once again, these are four new free games that Xbox Live Gold service subscribers will be able to enjoy on their consoles. As is the norm, there are two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 titles also compatible with the new generation of Xbox Series X | S consoles that will arrive throughout the month in a phased manner. The Games with Gold list for June is as follows:

Darksiders III

Available throughout the month

Darksiders III takes players to an apocalyptic Earth through a hack-n-slash action adventure starring Fury, whose mission is to hunt down and dispose of the seven Deadly Sins. Fury, the most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, must succeed where so many have failed: to restore balance to the forces now ravaging Earth.

Yooka-Laylee

Available from August 16 to September 15

Yooka-Laylee is an open world platformer from veterans of the Playtonic genre. The title invites you to explore vast and precious worlds, meeting an unforgettable cast of characters and amassing a vast collection of collectibles as Yooka and Laylee’s couple embark on an epic adventure to take down the evil businessman Capital B and his twisted plans to absorb all the books in the world.

Lost planet 3

Available from August 1 to 15

Lost planet 3 stars Jim, a seasoned Rigs pilot operator who has accepted a high-risk, high-paying contract to be part of a remote colonization team based on the newly discovered planet EDN III. Millions of miles from earth, Jim will do whatever it takes to earn money and return home to his family through an action adventure.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Available from August 16 to 31

Garou: Mark of the Wolves is an arcade action game in which Rock Howard was invited by the Heinlein family to the “King Of Fighters” tournament, which has not occurred since the death of his father, Geese Howard, 10 years earlier. The young hero accepts this decisively to discover the truth about his mother. Players can manage 14 playable characters fighting in the “King Of Fighters Maximum Mayhem” tournament that took place in “Second Southtown” through the “TOP”, “Just Defended” and “Breaking” systems.