Xbox announces a special Garfield Series S

A couple of days ago Garfield, the grumpy orange cat, joined Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. To celebrate this announcement, it was revealed earlier today that Xbox will give away a S series garfield special edition, which only one person can win.

According to the official Xbox account on Twitter, everyone interested in getting this special edition console, They will have to follow this profile and give a RT to the following tweet before next December 23. That’s it. Xbox will message the winner directly, so be sure to have the DMs open on December 29 when the company reveals the winner. Also, your Twitter account must not be “locked” and must be “public” to be eligible.

Warning: do NOT feed your console lasagna. Follow and RT with #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes for a chance to win this custom Garfield Xbox Series S in celebration of @NickBrawlGame. Age 18+. Ends 12/23/21. Rules: https://t.co/yCF9A3cvV6 pic.twitter.com/itorAPJl9A – Xbox (@Xbox) December 10, 2021

Although the idea of ​​owning a Garfield Xbox Series S sounds interesting, the design of this console is quite simple, since it only has the image of the orange cat, as well as the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl logo. Hopefully the next promotion of this type will be more worthwhile.

In related topics, the Xbox 20th anniversary documentary is now available. Similarly, PlayStation has announced plates for the PS5.

Via: Xbox