After a time without news in front of the backward compatibility, Xbox has taken advantage of its Xbox Anniversary Celebration event that celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Microsoft’s first console to announce more games compatible with the new machines. Contrary to what the rumors pointed out, there will be neither ten nor fifteen. And is that now Xbox announces a new wave of more than 70 backward compatible games. It is a total of 76 games from Xbox 360 and the original Xbox that as of today are playable on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in a new step towards the total preservation of the medium that Microsoft is looking for.
Below you can see the full list of backward compatible games that are incorporated into the already extensive list of titles.
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia +
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- FEAR
- FEAR 2: Project Origin
- FEAR 3
- FEAR Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Kaloki X Outpost
- Quake Arena Arcade
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- River
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
All backwards compatible games
As you can see, the list is made up of a multitude of sagas games as well known and loved as Max Payne, Star Wars, FEAR, Dead or Alive or Mortal Kombat, among many other titles that you can already play on your Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One if you have them in your collection or get hold of them in their digital version to enjoy these classics from now on.