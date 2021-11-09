Xbox Anniversary Celebration: we have all the details of the event

In recent weeks Microsoft has announced several collaborations and celebrations for the 20 xbox anniversary, the cherry on the cake is an anniversary event.

In the celebration announced by the account of Xbox Wire announcements of new games are not expected, it is rather a way to commemorate all the time in which Xbox entered our homes.

Adidas joins the celebration for the 20th anniversary of Xbox with these retro sneakers

You are invited to the 20th anniversary of Xbox

You can be part of this anniversary next November 15 at 12pm Central Mexico time through the official channels of Xbox from YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

Those from Redmond also announced that the event will have subtitles available in more than 20 languages, to engage fans of Xbox of the whole world of this anniversary.

The store of Xbox It has also had an update adding commemorative products of this celebration, you can visit it by doing click here.

Photo: Xbox

Microsoft celebrates in a big way

In addition to the event, Microsoft and Xbox throw the house out the window with a Giveaway and other gifts that you can win by registering on the page xbox.com/FanFest

At 4pm Mexico City time you can test your knowledge of the brand in a special trivia game where you can win many prizes. If you want to participate, you must have your registration in Fanfest.

Microsoft plans to create a 3D metaverse for Xbox games

Badges for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will feature color variations, so you can join in on the brand’s anniversary.

Photo: Xbox

Do not forget to follow Unocero on all networks, because we will have all the coverage with the details of the Xbox Anniversary Celebration.