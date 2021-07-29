Facing the imminent release of Ryan Reynolds’ latest film, Xbox has revealed the Free Guy NPC Awards, as a new collaboration. In fact, it was Reynolds himself who made the announcement through an interesting video. Non-player characters, or NPCs, play an important and vital role in video games. Although they are not as important as the main character, and most of them are limited to standing while the action unfolds, a good NPC can leave a lasting impression on players.

Here’s how to promote the upcoming Free Guy movie, Ryan Reynolds has asked players to vote for their favorite NPC for the Free Guy NPC Awards. The survey includes three beloved NPCs featured in Xbox games Game Pass: Samuel Hayden (DOOM Eternal), Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds) and Trade Chief Mollie (Sea of ​​Thieves). Of course, Guy from Free Guy is also an option.

The Free Guy NPC Awards

Until now over 15,000 players have voted in the Free Guy NPC Awards poll. Guy is in the lead, which is impressive considering the movie has yet to be released. Samuel Hayden is currently in second place, Parvati Holcomb is in third place, and currently in fourth place is Head of Commerce Mollie. There are still several days for fans to turn the situation around and the places in this poll to change. The survey will close on August 3.

For those unfamiliar with Free Guy, the New 20th Century Studios movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he is an NPC in an open world video game. The film will open in theaters on August 13.