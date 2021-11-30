Xbox All Access arrives in Spain, the all-inclusive program for a new generation gaming experience, from the hand of GAME

Xbox All Access is a subscription service that allows players to purchase any Xbox console within the catalog, paying in convenient installments for 24 months. Originally limited to last generation consoles, over a year ago the Xbox service has expanded with the launch of the beastly Xbox Series X and the small but powerful Xbox Series S, but it did not do so in all the countries that we expected from a beginning. Although it has already changed, since a few minutes ago we have been informed that Xbox All Access arrives in Spain exclusively in GAME stores.

With Xbox All Access you will not only get the latest Xbox consoles, but you will also have access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 24 months of payment, thus enjoying an instant library of more than 100 high quality games for consoles, PC and mobile devices. In addition, all the new titles of Xbox Game Studios will be available the same day of its launch, such as Halo Infinite, Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6, among many others. Now, without further ado, we are going to explain in detail the prices to get an Xbox Series X | S with Xbox All Access through GAME.

All about Xbox All Access: Prices, Countries and Catalog

Without any initial cost, Xbox All Access offers video game fans the chance to get two awesome bundles including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate during payment time. While the Xbox Series X can be purchased for € 32.99 per month for 24 months, while the Xbox Series S costs € 24.99 per month for 24 months.

All information about the Xbox All Access service is available at GAME official website. You already know that you can choose to buy in game.es and receive the console at home or choose to pick up the complete Xbox All Access package at any of the more than 230 stores that GAME has throughout Spain.