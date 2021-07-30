This same week, Microsoft shared data for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30 of this year. In them, we learned that the benefits of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox hardware sales had managed to reach figures that exceeded Microsoft’s expectations for the last quarter of the year.

In addition, the CEO of the company, Satya Nadella, also confirmed that the sales of Xbox Series X | S have surpassed those of Xbox One in the same period of time, thus becoming the fastest-selling consoles in the entire history of the game. brand. But this is not all.

The sharp increase in the past fiscal year was in part due to the pandemic boost, which led to increased software spend and a boost in Game Pass subscriptions. Hardware revenue almost doubled due to Series X | S launch. FY21:

Content & Services: $ 12.17bn

Hardware: $ 3.53bn pic.twitter.com/fA3cdlrfKy – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 29, 2021

Xbox achieves best year ever

Microsoft has now shared the economic results for fiscal year 2021, confirming that Xbox achieves best year ever, reaching a profit of 15.370 million dollars from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. This represents an increase of 32.8% in year-on-year revenue, mainly stemming from an increase of 2,000 million in software sales and subscriptions.

As if that were not enough, hardware sales have been increased by 92% year-on-year thanks exclusively to the company’s next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, resulting in 172% counting the rest of the hardware. Specifically, Xbox hardware accounted for $ 3.530 million, while software and subscriptions did the same with up to $ 12.170 million.

The information, shared by Daniel ahmad, assures that Microsoft expects a fairly solid first quarter, so we will see if within a year we will talk about that Xbox achieves best year ever.