After the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, Barcelona is excited again with the return from Qatar of the prodigal son, Xavi, captain of the team that won the last Barça Champions League in 2015.

Since then, Barcelona has been losing steam until reaching the limit this course; lost in the field, suffocated by his terrible economic situation and orphaned of a leader, after the traumatic departure of Lionel Messi to PSG.

From the bench, Xavi will assume the role of symbol that the Argentine had, helped by another glory of the best Barça years, Dani Alves, who at 38 returns from Brazil to lend a hand. But he won’t be able to play until January.

Until then the new technician will have the same parts as KoemanAlthough he will try to make the team deploy a football more in line with the Barça precepts than the little ambitious proposal of his predecessor.

Espanyol, back to the elite after passing through the second division, will be a difficult test. Los Pericos, tied at 17 points with their great rivals, will seek to ruin Xavi’s party.