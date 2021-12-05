The defeat is a blow for the Catalans, who see the leading teams moving further and further away, placing themselves 13 points behind the leader, Real Madrid, which will close the day this Saturday at the Real Sociedad field.

A Barcelona full of rotations thinking about the Munich game, where he will have to win if he wants to continue in the continental tournament, he again accused his lack of punch, despite reaching the opposite area with more danger.

Xavi acknowledges: Much to improve

Betis, who are provisionally on the league podium, began by pressing the exit of Barcelona very high, which soon overcame that pressure and controlled the game.

Owners of the ball, the Catalans had the first time in a first-touch shot by Philippe Coutinho, one of the novelties of the Barça starting eleven, which was stopped by goalkeeper Rui Silva (11).

It is difficult for us to generate and mark. There are many things to improve, many

It was practically the only occasion of a first half, in which it was difficult for both teams to generate danger and in which the worst news for Barça was the departure on a stretcher of Pablo Martín Páez ‘Gavi’.

The young Barcelona international received a ball in the head, after which he tried to continue playing, but a few minutes later he had to retire on a stretcher with signs of daze being replaced by Riqui Puig (35).

“It was a little shock“Xavi said about Gavi, who was evacuated to a hospital for examination as per protocol.

Betis, which after its first few minutes of pressure, was later dominated by Barça, grew again little by little as the minutes passed, contesting the ball with the Barça players.

The Andalusian team was even able to take the lead earlier in a goal by Juanmi, annulled by a tight offside (53).

Dembélé revolutionizes the game

The béticos tried to take advantage of the errors of the Barça, to which Xavi Hernández tried to give one more march with the entry of Ousmane Dembélé and Frenkie de Jong by Coutinho and Nico (58).

The entry of the French winger revolutionized the game of Barça, which began to arrive more on the side of Dembélé who released two crossed shots that were just missed (75, 76).

But when Barça was better, a quick against Betis came, culminating with a shot from Juanmi to make it 1-0 (79).

This goal bothers me. We had worked it

Both fell like a jug of cold water on Barça, which continued to seek to balance the game, but the goal would not come.

Earlier, Sevilla had beaten Villarreal 1-0 with a header from Argentine Lucas Ocampos, which provisionally placed the Andalusian team in second place in the table.

Villarreal started strongly at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, but ended up losing ground to the pressure of the Andalusians, who had their prize when Ocampos headed Gerónimo Rulli’s nets a center from the left (16).