The brilliant brain of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Xavi took over on Saturday the bench of a team under construction to which this son of the club wants to return his DNA: the collective passing game that he embodied on the field.

World champion in 2010, the holder of one of the best records in Spanish football, returns to ‘his’ home to take over the baton of the team for three seasons, although now from the band and not from the core of the field.

The place seemed predestined for this disciple of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, raised in “tiki-taka”, the game of touch popularized by Barça in the early 2010s.

The return brings the midfield metronome back to the beginning of his love affair with Barcelona, ​​interrupted in 2015 with his march to Qatari Al-Sadd, just after winning a fourth Champions League.

During the Guardiola era (2008-2012), the world marveled at the precise passes of this midfielder, a true master stone of the Barça building that would dominate Europe for several years … even in the shadow of Lionel Messi and other superstars.

After hanging up his boots in 2019 to make his managerial debut for Al-Sadd, Xavi remains a relatively inexperienced manager, but has been developing his own vision of the game and encyclopedic knowledge of football for years.

– Never Ballon d’Or –

This small midfielder (1.70 m and 67 kg), entered the Masía, Barça’s training center, at the age of eleven, where he will be surpassing categories until his debut with the first team in 1998, at the age of 18.

And despite the doubts initially generated by his image of fragility, he will soon become a starter and later captain, collecting titles: four Champions (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015), eight Leagues, as well as one World Cup (2010) and two European Cups. (2008, 2012) with Spain (133 caps).

In total, Xavi Hernández accumulated 23 trophies in 767 games for the Barça club, only surpassed in number of games by Lionel Messi (778 games).

Despite this exceptional career, Xavi never achieved the Ballon d’Or, often surpassed by his teammate Messi.

But it matters little because for the player Xavi, the team passes before everything else. “For me football is imagining combinations and passes,” he explained.

And Xavi as Barcelona coach was something that had to come. “I feel prepared to train Barça,” he said last June at a press conference.

– Bright, but discreet –

Among his models, Xavi cites his father, “in addition to Cruyff, who changed the history of football, and Joan Vila (coach of Barça youth football, ndlr), my football father, who knows more about Cruyffismo than Cruyff himself” He stated last year in an interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia.

“And Guardiola too, a great influence,” explained Xavi, who had him as a teammate in the locker room before taking his place in midfield … and becoming his spokesperson on the pitch.

Did you have to make any concessions about your idea of ​​football when going from player to coach? “Few, really,” said Xavi before winning his first title on a bench, winning the Qatar championship in April 2021 with Al-Sadd, with whom he had a contract until 2023.

“I believe in having the ball as much as possible, with a lot of pressure, playing in the opposite half, pushing with attack. It is the football with which I lived in Barcelona and the national team,” he assures.

A brilliant player but a discreet man, little is known about his personal life: a passion for picking mushrooms is hardly known, in which he initiated Piqué and his partner Shakira.

And great generosity. With the Catalan journalist Nuria Cunillera, his wife since 2013, Xavi donated one million euros to hospitals in Barcelona in the midst of a pandemic in the spring of 2020, three months before suffering the covid-19 himself.

Generosity, beautiful play and a voracious hunger for victory: it is the Xavi Hernández cocktail, a remedy that Barça hopes will be its cure.

