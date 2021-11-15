The X-men of the 90s boast one of the best intros in the history of animation and it has a more than interesting story. Meet its composer and the details behind the magic, on this note!

A Day in the Life by the Beatles, Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana, Comfortably Numb by Pink floyd… And the theme of X-men: The Animated Series They are all songs that changed the world. Maybe we’ll exaggerate a bit (a bit) but there is no doubt that the mutant show of Marvel It marked an era and whoever has seen it at the time remembers it with great affection. This is the story of the theme composed by Ron Wasserman, one of the most iconic in western animation.

The series will once again have its appearance on Disney Plus, after several years of being forgotten. Now we will have new episodes in the near future (expected in 2023), but that will keep the same actors and voice actresses as in the original version. Will you keep the same Wasserman opening song?

Ron Wasserman is the composer also of the presentation of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the mastermind behind the iconic Go Go Power Rangers. The composer spoke to Marvel.com and told precisely that the songwriting process for X Men it was a lot easier. “It took a long time, and maybe I’m wrong, but I think the topic was written first. I think the process was to see cuts from the series and think of a rhythm to have a basic track, and from there to start writing the melody that fits his cuts and the emotion of what he saw. It was felt that he was always composing on the image. It seems to me that I did it like this instead of the editor cutting the music to fit. I do not remember well!“, Said the author.

The theme, a key part of the aesthetic, has a huge responsibility for the success of the series. That is why it is comical that Gyorgy vukan Florida has started legal action against Marvel, Disney, Buena Vista Television, Amazon, Manzana, Haim saban and others under the claim that the subject is plagiarized. Specifically, the lawyer Zoltan krisko ensures that the item is stolen from Pretty, a suspense comedy that aired from 1984 to 1991 in the former Soviet Union. The lawsuit states that “is a hyper recognized name in Hungary and the whole country can identify the series through its iconic song“.

The controversy is served, and if you do not believe us, listen to the song above from second 16. There is no doubt that the aesthetics of X Men with guitars that caress the metal, art inspired by the drawings of Jim Lee, and that the series has in fact been able to adapt better than any movie monumental sagas like that of Phoenix, Sentinels, Morlocks or Dark fenix, it is worth a special place in the hearts of fans. The series has a place in our hearts especially because fans of X Men they deserve their triumphs after so many failures …

Share it with whoever you want